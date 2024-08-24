Congress Chairs Meet Of Screening Panel In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Congress is chairing meeting of its screening committee in Radisson hotel in Srinagar to address the concerns of party leaders who are aggrieved over seat-sharing with National (NC).

Since the alliance between the Congress and NC has been announced, resentment within Congress party is brewing against surrendering in front of NC.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that party high command, especially Rahul Gandhi, was informed by few party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir of not keeping the interests of party workers paramount while going for seat-sharing with the NC.

The meeting, chaired by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra along with senior leaders GA Mir and others, is underway, and a decision is expected by evening or late night.

Since the alliance was announced by NC president Farooq Abdullah, no formal list of candidates has been released by either party but few leaders have claimed to got the alliance mandate. The major issue is on eight seats of the Chenab valley, few seats of the Kashmir Valley and some seats of Pir Panjal.

