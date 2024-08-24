Zelensky: Ukraine Uses Its Palianytsia Drone Missile For First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first successful combat use of the Ukrainian drone missile“Palianytsia” took place today.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a solemn event on St. Sophia Square on the occasion of Independence Day, Ukrinform reports citing the YouTube of the Office of the President.

“We did not go to war with Russia It is from there that they are bringing ruins here to our home and trying to impose slavery on us. Ukrainians are responding to this quite rightly. They are responding with their own strength and together with our partners - honestly, consistently, accurately, and with more and more range every day. Today, the first and successful combat use of our new weapon, a completely new class of weapon, the Ukrainian drone missile“Palianytsia”, took place. This is our new method of retaliation against the aggressor. The enemy has been defeated,” he said.

and his wife take part in prayer for Ukraine at St. Sophia Cathedra

Zelensky thanked everyone who made it possible - developers, manufacturers and soldiers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 24, the DIU soldiers successfully struck an enemy ammunition depot located near the village of Ostrohozk in the Voronezh region of Russia.

Photo: OP