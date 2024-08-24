Town Hall Meeting On Trayon White And Future Of Ward 8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What is the Future of Ward 8 and Black Washington, DC?

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / --EVENT: Public Town Hall MeetingDATE: Monday – August 26, 2024LOCATION: The ARC – 1901 Mississippi Avenue SE – Washington, DCTIME: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm ESTMEDIA CONTACT: ...This town hall meeting is a public hearing in which the Ward 8 residents and the citizens can give their opinion and input on the matter. Council member White has many supporters who will be there. Others who are appalled and upset about his arrest will be there.Residents who need healing and guidance will be there. Leaders from Ward 8, east of the river and across the city will be there.Who will be the next Ward 8 Councilperson? This question will be answered.The Black Men's Movement is an organization dedicated to preserving the Black legacy in Washington, D.C., promoting constructive social-political activism of Black men in the DMV.Black Lawyers for Justice lead counsel, attorney Malik Shabazz (former Ward 8 resident/ candidate) will moderate the open mic discussion.

