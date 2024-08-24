COP29: Beyond Environmental Protection, Vision For Future Economic Models

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, Nigar Arpadarai, emphasized that COP is not just about environmental protection but also about redefining economic models for the future. Speaking at a on effective communication strategies as part of the 29 Climate Conversations:“The Road to COP29” in Baku, Arpadarai outlined the broader implications of the conference, Azernews reports.

“COP29 will be pivotal in shaping comprehensive decisions that extend beyond environmental concerns. The in Azerbaijan will clarify many crucial aspects, particularly financial targets,” Arpadarai stated.

She highlighted that COP29 will play a significant role in determining financial goals, involving not only governments and organizations but also economic and financial institutions, banks, and investors.“We will witness global decisions that will impact various sectors and drive forward the necessary economic transformations,” she added.