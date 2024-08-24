COP29: Beyond Environmental Protection, Vision For Future Economic Models
Date
8/24/2024 8:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, Nigar
Arpadarai, emphasized that COP is not just about environmental
protection but also about redefining economic models for the
future. Speaking at a media workshop on effective communication
strategies as part of the 29 Climate Conversations:“The Road to
COP29” in Baku, Arpadarai outlined the broader implications of the
conference, Azernews reports.
“COP29 will be pivotal in shaping comprehensive decisions that
extend beyond environmental concerns. The conference in Azerbaijan
will clarify many crucial aspects, particularly financial targets,”
Arpadarai stated.
She highlighted that COP29 will play a significant role in
determining financial goals, involving not only governments and
organizations but also economic and financial institutions, banks,
and investors.“We will witness global decisions that will impact
various sectors and drive forward the necessary economic
transformations,” she added.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.