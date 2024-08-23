Saudi Arabia Opens Market To Brazil’S Live Poultry

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi Arabia authorized on Friday (23) the of live poultry from Brazil. In a joint statement released by Brazil's of and Livestock and Ministry of Foreign Affairs , they said this is the second time this year that the Arab country approves the import of a Brazilian agribusiness product, as the import of vegetable seeds was authorized in March.

According to data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, Brazil exported USD 112.5 million worth of live poultry in 2023, an increase of 10.9% over 2022. In terms of volume, 1.05 thousand tonnes were exported last year, representing a 5.2% growth compared to 2022. Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Paraguay are the main importers of live poultry from Brazil. Among a list of 17 importers, the only Arab country is Algeria, which imported USD 833,000 worth of live birds from Brazil last year and was the 12th destination for these shipments.

This year through July, Brazil exported USD 59.3 million worth of live poultry, with the same South American neighbors among the main buyers. Morocco appears as the 16th destination, with USD 104,000 in imports.”

This year through July, Brazil exported USD 1.737 billion to Saudi Arabia, a decrease of 7.2% compared to the same period last year, and imported USD 1.713 billion, a drop of 14.8%. The trade balance stands at USD 23.2 million, a decline of 116%. The main products exported by Brazil this year are poultry meat, sugar, beef, and corn. The main imported products are oil, fertilizers, and petrochemicals.

