Local Youth To Shine At 'Expressions Exhibition' On Sept 5: A Celebration Of Art And Community Support

ALSO Youth's logo represents their mission of Advocacy, Leadership, Support, and Outreach within the LGBTQ+ community

An overhead view of the 'Expressions Exhibition,' showcasing the works of local LGBTQ+ youth and professional artists.

A selection of artwork on display at the 'Expressions Exhibition,' highlighting the creativity and diversity of local LGBTQ+ youth and professional artists.

Experience local LGBTQ+ youth creativity at ALSO Youth's 'Expressions Exhibition' on Sept 5 at Sarasota Opera House, supporting vital community programs.

- Becky McDonough Wiemers, Executive DirectorSARASOTA, FL, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 5, 2024, ALSO Youth , a local non-profit organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ youth community in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, will host the“Expressions Exhibition” at the Sarasota Opera House. This highly anticipated event will showcase the creative works of local youth and professional artists, celebrating diversity and talent within the community.The“Expressions Exhibition” will feature an array of artwork in various mediums, submitted by youth from Sarasota and Manatee Counties. In addition to these youthful expressions, the event will include a silent auction of local artists' works, live music, free lite bites, and a cash bar.“We are thrilled to present this amazing display of creative pieces by our local youth and generous professional artists,” said Becky McDonough Wiemers, Executive Director of ALSO Youth.“We hope the community will join us for an evening of art, music, and support, which is crucial for continuing to provide our programs and services without cost to youth and families who need our support.”The event will take place at the historic Sarasota Opera House, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Tickets are $50 for adults and $15 for youth, with sponsorship opportunities available. Proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will directly support ALSO Youth's mission to provide advocacy, leadership, support, and outreach to LGBTQ+ youth and their families.Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth: The Importance of Community Involvement:ALSO Youth has been a pillar of support for over 30 years, fostering a safe and accepting environment for young people to thrive. According to recent statistics, 41% of LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered suicide, and 56% have felt unsafe at school due to their sexual orientation. These alarming figures highlight the importance of ALSO Youth's work in the community.Through programs such as mental health counseling, educational outreach, and community partnerships, ALSO Youth continues to combat bullying, harassment, and discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The funds raised during the“Expressions Exhibition” are crucial in sustaining these programs, ensuring that all services remain free for the youth and families who rely on them.A Story of Impact: Empowering Youth through Art and Advocacy:For many young artists, the“Expressions Exhibition” is more than just an opportunity to display their work; it is a platform to express their identities and experiences. One participant shared,“Creating art helped me navigate through my struggles. Being part of this exhibition has shown me that my voice and my art matter.”By empowering LGBTQ+ youth to express themselves through art, ALSO Youth not only nurtures creativity but also builds a stronger, more inclusive community. The organization's efforts help create a world where all young people feel valued and supported.To learn more about the 'Expressions Exhibition,' including how to attend or support the event through sponsorship, please visit . Media outlets interested in covering the event can find additional details and request media passes through our website.

