New Tech, Retail, Automotive, Biotech & Homebuilder Stocks

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Norsk Titanium AS (OTCQX: NORSF ; Oslo: NTIS ) is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. RPD® technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD® printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers

Paycom Software, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYC ) For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom's software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc . (CSE:CLDV ) formerly Orthogonal Global Group Inc - is a global accelerator, and public investment platform focused on accelerating and investing in the top companies and projects in disruptive industries. Cloud3 provides access to these groundbreaking companies and private projects in a public investment vehicle with liquidity and transparency. The Issuer believes that it is in the Orthogonal intersection of wellness, healthcare, AI, tokenization, deep tech and fintech spaces that will move humanity towards a more utopian society.

New Stocks Added to the Retail Directories :

iFabric Corp . (OTCQX: IFABF ; TSX: IFA ) two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

Warpaint London PLC (OTCQX: WPNTF ; LSE: W7L ) sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to major retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint supplies cosmetics under its other brand names of Man'stuff, Body Collection and Chit Chat, each targeting a different demographic.

New Stocks Added to the Automotive/Transportation Directories :

VinFast Auto Ltd . (NASDAQ: VFS ) a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

kneat, Inc . (OTCQX: KSIOF ; TSX: KSI ) enable regulated organizations to move from paper-based validation to intelligent, digitized, paperless solutions. And we do it through the ongoing development of a powerful, purpose-built software platform. In 2014, after 8 years of intensive software development, we launched the world's most advanced validation software to help revolutionize the speed, precision, transparency and intelligence of validation in the Life Sciences sector. The solution is now used by some of the world's leading Life Sciences companies.

New Stocks Added to the Homebuilder Directories :

Louisiana Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX ) As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building SolutionsTM), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better WorldTM by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

