Elnur Enveroglu
The protraction of peace negotiations, the delimitation and
demarcation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and,
most importantly, the opening of communication lines, have already
become an unwritten law in the Armenian authorities.
Certainly, the party that obstructs the processes is Armenia,
and all this is repeatedly reflected in groundless claims and
various excuses put forward by Yerevan. The Prime Minister of
Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, believes that every time he goes back on
his promise, it gives him a chance, but without even realising it,
he is on the way to becoming an unnecessary figure from time to
time.
But what is this main point that makes Pashinyan almost
unreputable in the political arena?
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), also known as
Dashnaktsutyun, is a popular Armenian radical nationalist party
that was founded in 1890 in Tbilisi, during the Russian Empire.
According to information provided by the radical group, as of
2023, the party has been operating in Armenia, Lebanon, Iran, and
countries where the Armenian diaspora is present. Dashnaksutyun was
also active in formerly occupied Azerbaijan's Garabagh and was
illegally involved in the terrorist operations during the
Azerbaijani Army's successful anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh
in 2023. This means that the radical group is the party that
directly supports terrorism and obstructs the peace talks that are
still deadlocked in the South Caucasus.
According to information spread on social media, at the meeting
of Dashnaksutyu on April 7, 2022, a consultation was held regarding
the measures to prevent the demarcation works and to impede the
opening of communication lines. The information was published on
the Armenian website Civic, and it was added that the
organisation should take measures to prevent the negotiation
process in the region by all means.
In the news, it reads: "The process of delimitation, demarcation
of borders, and unblocking of communication routes will never
proceed in the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people;
therefore, it is necessary to interrupt this process and, at a
minimum, create obstacles to the advancement of this process."
Further to the news, the Armenian terrorist organisation also
mentions the dream of restoring the so-called "artsakh" and
illegally forming a single "armenia-artsakh" union in the sovereign
territories of Azerbaijan, involving Russia in their illegal
activities.
It is clear from the issue that Nikol Pashinyan's various
excuses for avoiding the negotiations and gaining time until the
final decision are made are formed by outside influences. It
becomes clear that the words and decisions of the Armenian Prime
Minister are not important, and even his future fate depends on the
steps taken by this terrorist organisation.
