Elnur Enveroglu

The protraction of peace negotiations, the delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and, most importantly, the opening of communication lines, have already become an unwritten law in the Armenian authorities.

Certainly, the party that obstructs the processes is Armenia, and all this is repeatedly reflected in groundless claims and various excuses put forward by Yerevan. The Prime of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, believes that every time he goes back on his promise, it gives him a chance, but without even realising it, he is on the way to becoming an unnecessary figure from time to time.

But what is this main point that makes Pashinyan almost unreputable in the political arena?

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), also known as Dashnaktsutyun, is a popular Armenian radical nationalist party that was founded in 1890 in Tbilisi, during the Russian Empire.

According to information provided by the radical group, as of 2023, the party has been operating in Armenia, Lebanon, Iran, and countries where the Armenian diaspora is present. Dashnaksutyun was also active in formerly occupied Azerbaijan's Garabagh and was illegally involved in the terrorist operations during the Azerbaijani Army's successful anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh in 2023. This means that the radical group is the party that directly supports terrorism and obstructs the peace talks that are still deadlocked in the South Caucasus.

According to information spread on social media, at the meeting of Dashnaksutyu on April 7, 2022, a consultation was held regarding the measures to prevent the demarcation works and to impede the opening of communication lines. The information was published on the Armenian website Civic, and it was added that the organisation should take measures to prevent the negotiation process in the region by all means.

In the news, it reads: "The process of delimitation, demarcation of borders, and unblocking of communication routes will never proceed in the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people; therefore, it is necessary to interrupt this process and, at a minimum, create obstacles to the advancement of this process."

Further to the news, the Armenian terrorist organisation also mentions the dream of restoring the so-called "artsakh" and illegally forming a single "armenia-artsakh" union in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, involving Russia in their illegal activities.

It is clear from the issue that Nikol Pashinyan's various excuses for avoiding the negotiations and gaining time until the final decision are made are formed by outside influences. It becomes clear that the words and decisions of the Armenian Prime Minister are not important, and even his future fate depends on the steps taken by this terrorist organisation.