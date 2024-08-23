UK Starts Trial Of Lung Cancer Vaccine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- A lung cancer patient has become the first in the UK to receive a new experimental vaccine to help his body fight the disease, the BBC reported Friday.

The vaccine is made by BioNTech using the same mRNA that underpinned its highly effective jab, the British broadcaster pointed out.

Janusz Racz, 67, had six syringes of the jab, each containing genetic material for a different part of the tumour, to train five billion cells in his immune system to go on the attack.

The vaccine, codenamed BNT116, is made by BioNTech using the same mRNA technology that underpinned its highly effective COVID jab.

Doctors say it is far more precisely targeted than chemotherapy so shouldn't have the same collateral damage on healthy cells that causes sometimes overwhelming side effects.

About 130 patients with non-small cell lung cancer will take part in the study, with six hospitals in the UK involved. (end)

