Bahrain Establishes Award For Peaceful Coexistence

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Bahrain will hold an international award to encourage efforts and works in the field of religious freedom, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect. The King Hamad Award for Peaceful Coexistence was established earlier this month by royal order of Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Chairman of the board of trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence, spoke about the award at a press conference. The board will oversee the award and establish its policies, Bahrain's state news agency BNA said.

Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa spoke to the press

Al Khalifa lauded the establishment of the King Hamad Award for Peaceful Coexistence as a groundbreaking global initiative by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He noted that the award draws from Bahrain's longstanding tradition of openness and cultural diversity, aiming to foster peaceful coexistence, intercultural dialogue, and the rejection of extremism and hatred.

Bahrain has launched a series of initiatives in this regard. The award's website explains this story, so did Al Khalifa to the journalists. The Kingdom of Bahrain Declaration, officially launched in 2017, mirrors the country's peaceful approach towards a more coherent and harmonious world devoid of conflicts and wars. The King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence has been one of the fruits of the insightful vision since its inception in early 2018.

Guidelines for the award are outlined in the royal order that established the prize, in line with which the council will formulate the general policy. Among the defined details is that the award will be of an international scale and granted biennially to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the dialogue of civilizations and peaceful coexistence. The jury panel will be headed by the chairperson of the board of trustees or their deputy, along with distinguished global experts. There will be a financial reward, a certificate, and a medal.

