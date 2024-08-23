عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Potlatchdeltic Champions Sustainable Forestry


8/23/2024 2:00:30 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Our working forests are carefully managed to ensure a reliable and renewable supply of wood for various purposes, including lumber, energy, paper, and countless everyday products. We are proud to provide the products our society needs, while also supporting wildlife habitat, clean air, clean water, and jobs.

The U.S. is a global leader in modern forestry, practicing some of the highest standards for sustainable forest management in the world. Through implementation of our high standards, today the U.S. enjoys some of the most abundant and productive forest resources in the world.

MENAFN23082024007202015466ID1108594498


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search