Fnac Darty: APPROVAL BY CONSOB OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT

APPROVAL BY CONSOB OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT

TENDER PERIOD FROM 2 SEPTEMBER 2024 TO 25 OCTOBER 2024, SUBJECT TO POSSIBLE EXTENSIONS

With reference to the voluntary public tender and exchange offer (the“Offer”) pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently integrated and amended (the“CFA”), launched by Fnac Darty SA (“Fnac Darty”) and RUBY Equity Investment S.à.r.l. (“Ruby” and together with Fnac Darty, the“Offerors”) for all of the ordinary shares of Unieuro S.p.A. (“Unieuro”) not already held by the Offerors, including the treasury shares directly or indirectly held, from time to time, by Unieuro, the Offerors inform that Consob, with resolution no. 23231 dated August 23, 2024, approved - pursuant to Article 102, Paragraph 4, CFA and Article 38 of Consob Regulation 11971/1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the“Issuers' Regulation”) - the Offer document (the“Offer Document”).

Tender period . The tender period of the Offer, agreed with Borsa Italiana S.p.A. pursuant to Article 40, Paragraph 2, of Issuers' Regulation, corresponding to 40 trading days, will start at 8:30 a.m. (Italian time) of 2 September, 2024 and end at 5:30 p.m. (Italian time) of 25 October, 2024 (first and last day included), subject to possible extensions in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions. Accordingly, 25 October, 2024, subject to possible extensions of the tender period, will be the closing date of the Offer.

Potential re-opening of the tender period . If the relevant conditions are met, pursuant to Article 40-bis, paragraph 1, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation, by the trading day following the payment date, the tender period must be reopened for 5 trading days and specifically, subject to possible extensions of the tender period, for the sessions of 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 November 2024.



Euro 9.00 (the“Cash Portion”); and 0.1 Fnac Darty newly issued shares listed on Euronext Paris (the“Share Portion”).



The Offerors will pay a consideration for each Unieuro Share tendered to the Offer (the“Consideration”) equal to:

The Fnac Darty shares offered as Share Portion of the Consideration will have regular dividend entitlement, will belong to the same category of and will have the same rights as the existing Fnac Darty shares. Such shares will be listed and traded on Euronext Paris.

The Consideration of the Offer will be paid to the tendering shareholders of Unieuro on the fifth trading day following the closing date of the tender period, i.e. 1 November, 2024, unless the tender period is extended in accordance with applicable law and regulatory provisions. In case of reopening of the tender period, the payment of the Consideration for the shares tendered to the Offer during the reopening will take place on the fifth trading day following the closing date of the reopening of the tender period, i.e. 15 November 2024 (unless the tender period is extended).

Publication. The Offer Document containing a detailed description of the terms and conditions of the Offer and, among others, the procedures for tendering in the Offer, will be published in accordance with applicable law on the website of Unieuro ( ) and on the website of Fnac Darty ( ). In addition, the Offer Document will be made available to the public for consultation:



at the registered office of Fnac Darty, at 9 rue des Bateaux-Lavoirs, ZAC Port d'Ivry, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine (France);

at the offices of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., in its capacity as intermediary responsible for coordinating the collection of tenders, at Largo Mattioli, no. 3, 20121, Milan (Italy);

at the registered office of the responsible intermediaries for the collection of tenders; and on the website of Georgeson S.r.l., in its capacity as global information agent, ( ).

Please note that the Offer Document will be published, pursuant to Article 34-ter, paragraph 02, letter a) of the Issuers' Regulation, together with the exemption document prepared by Fnac Darty for the purposes of the exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus provided for in Article 1, paragraph 4, letter f) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017. Notice to the public concerning the availability of the Offer Document and exemption document will be given by means of a specific press release.

Pending the publication of the Offer Document, for matters not expressly indicated, reference is made to the notice, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of the CFA and Article 37, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation, made public on July 16, 2024 and published, inter alia, on Fnac Darty's website at , which sets out the legal grounds and key elements of the Offer, as well as the conditions thereof.

The Offer is being launched exclusively in Italy and will be made on a non-discriminatory basis and on equal terms to all holders of Unieuro shares, as set out in the notice published pursuant to Article 102 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 and as further described in the Offer Document that will be published in accordance with the applicable regulations.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multi-format network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, and A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information:

