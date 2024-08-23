Dr. Devang Parikh Now Seeing Patients At Modern Heart And Vascular's Humble Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular is excited to share that Dr. Devang S. Parikh, MD, MA, an Interventional Cardiologist with specialized training in treating valvular heart disease, will now be available for patient consultations at the Humble location. This initiative expands the availability of advanced cardiovascular care for residents.Dr. Parikh is recognized for his patient-focused approach, emphasizing education and empowerment in the treatment of heart disease. He is dedicated to informing patients about their options and involving them in decisions that best fit their lifestyles and needs. His integrative approach aims to improve outcomes and well-being through personalized therapy and evidence-based practices.With a strong background in Structural Cardiology, Dr. Parikh's expertise extends to evaluating transcatheter valve therapies and exploring innovative treatment methods. His research includes novel disease markers and clinical outcomes, reflecting his enthusiasm for integrating various aspects of cardiovascular care with effective patient communication.Modern Heart and Vascular is committed to offering comprehensive cardiovascular services, including preventive care, diagnostic testing, and advanced treatment options. The focus on preventive care helps avoid unnecessary surgeries and medications, addressing conditions such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, and high blood pressure with a tailored approach.Dr. Parikh's presence in Humble provides a valuable opportunity for local patients to access top-notch cardiovascular care in a convenient location. Modern Heart and Vascular remains dedicated to improving patient education and delivering compassionate care in a supportive environment.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Parikh, please visit or call 832-644-8930. Modern Heart and Vascular looks forward to serving patients at the Humble office and continuing its mission to offer exceptional heart and vascular care.

