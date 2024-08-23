Shiney Ahuja Rape Case: Where Is The Bollywood Actor Now?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This article delves into the rape case against Shiney Ahuja, outlining the events, proceedings, and the impact on his career. It provides a timeline of the case, from the initial accusation to his conviction and subsequent disappearance from the limelight.

What happened to Shiney Ahuja's promising career? Where is the actor now? Shiney's admirers are asking themselves these questions. Let us find out



Shiney Ahuja has been absent from film for years. People are forgetting him, and he has eluded employment in film and TV.

Shiney Ahuja was at the peak of his career when a serious allegation was leveled against him, and he fell from grace.



It was June 14, 2009, when a maid working at Shiney Ahuja's house filed a rape complaint against him. Everyone was shocked to hear this news.

The maid alleged that Shiney Ahuja raped her when she and Shiney were alone at his flat.

On June 15, 2009, Shiney was arrested by the Oshiwara police. 23 days later, on July 8, 2009, the Sessions Court rejected his first bail application.

58 days after Shiney's arrest, on August 13, 2009, the police filed a 100-page charge sheet against him, accusing him of rape, threatening the maid, and wrongfully confining her.

Maid rape case shifted from local to fast track court on August 27, 2009. The then-CM of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, wanted justice quickly.

The local court denied Shiney's bail on September 10, 2009. After a $50,000 bond, the Bombay High Court released Shiney on October 1, 2009. He left after three-and-a-half months.

While granting bail to Shiney, the Bombay High Court stipulated that he would stay out of Mumbai. Along with this, his passport was confiscated so that he could not go abroad.

In August 2010, the victim, the maid, retracted her statement. During the cross-examination in the Shivdi fast track court, she said that Shiney did not rape her.

The court heard the victim's statement and believed that she had given a false statement under pressure. In 2011, Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to 7 years in jail.

Shiney petitioned for bail and sentence suspension when the court announced it. Shiney was released on bond, but the HC had to approve his international trip.

Shiney Ahuja was initially allowed to renew his passport for one year, which has now been extended to 10 years. Shiney is currently living a private life away from the limelight.

Shiney has worked in films like 'Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi' (2015), 'Gangster' (2006), 'Life in a Metro' (2006), 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007) and 'Welcome Back' (2015).