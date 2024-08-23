Michigan Construction Consulting Firm Intentio Innovations Upgrades To Unanet CRM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growing company selects modern platform

to improve data management and business pipeline

DULLES,

Va., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intentio Innovations , a consulting firm specializing in the BIM (Building Information Modeling) process, has selected

Unanet , the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, as its CRM platform. Intentio Innovations will use Unanet CRM to streamline its proposal generation and relationship management as well as gain strategic insights into its new business process to become more efficient.

Founded in 2011, Intentio Innovations creates 3D models of Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) systems for commercial projects. These models simplify building and installation processes for subcontractors, saving them time in the field and cutting their expenses. With an increase in new proposal requests, the founders of Intentio Innovations needed a more sophisticated CRM solution to modernize the company's business development process and provide critical data insights and analytics that can save them time and money.

After a thorough review of CRM software, Intentio Innovations chose Unanet for its robust, purpose-built solution for the AEC industry that doesn't require workarounds like other software they evaluated. The company also chose Unanet for its flexible platform that will empower its teams to develop customized proposal templates. Additionally, Unanet's mobile business card feature and Outlook integration will help them manage relationships more efficiently with less manual data entry.

"We have always managed our new business process through word of mouth and spreadsheets. However, we weren't tracking any of the important data showing us where we were successful and how to meet our goals," said Phil DeSantes, owner and partner at Intentio Innovations. "We do things a little bit differently than other construction firms, and we had a hard time finding a CRM solution that could accomplish what we need, until we came across Unanet. Unanet will give us the critical data to make smarter decisions on our hit ratio and quote development, as well strategic insight into which new business efforts will result in better profit for our company as we continue to scale."

While strong data management is critical to forecasting and firm decision-making, half of the firms surveyed (49%) in the 2024 AEC Inspire Report

indicated their data management tools are insufficient and 30% say they are still using spreadsheets for business intelligence.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering, and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP, please visit



and

.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials.

For more information, visit

.

About

Intentio Innovations

Intentio Innovations is a construction consulting firm, specializing in the BIM (Building Information Modeling) process and recognized for its engineering background. Founded in 2011, Intentio Innovations continues to build upon its reputation with the added BIM-to-field

services and its growing list of talented individuals

committed

to providing an unparalleled

service experience. Plumbing, HVAC piping and electrical

BIM modeling/coordination is at the core of our specialties related to the BIM process. We work on projects of various market sectors, including higher education facilities, hospitals, multi-unit housing, sports

arenas, industrial facilities, parking structures, and corporate offices. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Unanet