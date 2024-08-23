Palo Alto Networks To Present At Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following community events:

Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

9:10 a.m. EDT

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology

Monday, September 9, 2024

10:10 a.m. PDT

Additional information about upcoming investor event participation and a live webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at href="" rel="nofollow" paloaltonetwork .

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.