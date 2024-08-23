Stockhero.Ai Wins Best Automated Trading Software Company 2024 Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Novum Global Ventures, a leading provider of automated stock trading solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Automated Trading Software Company 2024" by International Magazine. The award is part of the magazine's annual Worldwide Finance Awards, now in its ninth year, which recognizes excellence and innovation within the services industry.

The Worldwide Finance Awards 2024 highlight companies that are at the forefront of the financial sector, consistently demonstrating their commitment to excellence and innovation. This year's winners, like StockHero, have significantly influenced the global finance landscape. The awards celebrate the teams behind these successful organizations, whose dedication to client service and innovative technologies have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of financial services worldwide.

Christopher Low, CEO of StockHero, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our mission has always been to empower traders with cutting-edge technology that simplifies and optimizes the trading process. This award is a significant milestone in our journey, and it reinforces our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in automated trading."

Jack Ford, Editor of Acquisition International, commented on the significance of StockHero's achievement: "We look for the best of the best across a multitude of sectors and niches throughout all of our awards programmes, and our Worldwide Finance Awards are no different. This year we continue to highlight the brilliance of those within varied disciplines of financial support and advice, and we can't wait for you to explore our winners list and publication. I wish our winners all the best for the future "

StockHero has quickly gained a reputation as a game-changer in the stock trading bot software industry. The platform offers a user-friendly interface that allows both novice and experienced traders to automate their stock trades with ease. By leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time market data, StockHero helps users execute trades that are data-driven in real-time, therefore allowing users to enjoy a better quality of life.

About Novum Global Ventures

Novum Global Ventures (NGV) is a technology and investment company. Founded in 2018, it focuses on the financial technology, web3, and artificial intelligence industries. StockHero, a business unit under NGV, is an automated stock trading bot software that helps users automate their trades through a user-friendly interface. Designed to cater to traders of all levels, the platform offers advanced features and tools to optimize trading strategies and enhance overall trading performance.

About Acquisition International Magazine

Acquisition International is a monthly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting since 2010. Its topical news articles make it a valued read, and this readability ensures that advertisers will benefit greatly from their investment.

