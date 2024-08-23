Angry Young Men: Netizens Laud Salim Javed's Story, Calls It 'Era Of Cinematic Revolution'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After the docuseries 'Angry Young Men' about the iconic screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar was released on Prime on August 20, netizens praised the Namrata Rao directorial.

Salim-Javed wrote Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar and Don - the films that shaped the 'Angry Young Man' persona of veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

An X user referred to it as an“era of cinematic revolution,” saying the legendary duo has etched their legacy in Indian cinema with powerful words.

“Salim-Javed, the legendary duo, etched their legacy in Indian cinema with words so powerful that they didn't just script films-they scripted an era of cinematic revolution with Angry Young Men ,” the user said.

Another user said the docuseries captures perfectly“how screenwriters should be celebrated” and suggested that cinema lovers don't miss it.

“This is exactly how #screenwriters should be celebrated. #angryyoungmen #thesalimjavedstory @PrimeVideoIN Delightful series delving into the personal and professional lives of the star writers. Meticulously researched, and utterly captivating. Do not miss it! #SalimJaved,” the user said.

“Angry Young Men - A documentary that celebrates the spirit of cinema! A tribute to the groundbreaking duo Salim-Javed, who crafted unforgettable classics like Deewar, Sholay, and Don, and redefined the Indian film landscape. Must watch, Streaming on Prime Video ,” another user posted.

Sharing a clippet of his favourite part of the docuseries, a user called the docuseries“absolutely brilliant”.

“Finished watching Angry Young Men by @aliceinandheri on @PrimeVideoIN last night. Absolutely brilliant. This segment is just unreal and my favourite part of the documentary. The emotions from @Javedakhtarjadu hit so hard. Goosebumps guaranteed!” he said.

A few users, who said they enjoyed the Salim-Javed 's story, pointed out that they felt the docuseries was“somewhat staged”, and“leaves a sense of deficiency”.

“Thoroughly enjoyed Angry Young Men - the Salim Javed story. Sure it seemed somewhat staged but thoroughly enjoyed it especially seeing clips from Sholay and other classics. Also enjoyed how they have captured the angst of current writers. best of all were the old fashioned home libraries. Javed has stickers indexing all his books and Salim has a hard bound collection including screenplay by Pearl S. Buck. #AngryYoungMen,” a user commented.

“Beyond the awe and nostalgia for Salim-Javed & their era of Hindi cinema, Angry Young Men leaves a sense of deficiency. Given the scope & access (to the subjects themselves), it doesn't offer any insights into how this trailblazing, generation-defining writing duo actually worked,” another added.

The docuseries has been produced by Salman Khan Films , Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby.