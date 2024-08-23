Indian PM Arrives In Ukraine On Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has announced that Indian Prime Narendra Modi is paying an official visit to Ukraine today.

“Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is on a visit to Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

In an interview with India Today , Yermak said that he considers this visit to be very important, especially given that it is taking place during the war. He also said he believes that the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Zelensky will be“very useful and will be with some very concrete results".

As reported by Ukrinform, during a briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on August 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India believes that no war ends on the battlefield and supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He added that India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to provide as much support as possible for peacekeeping efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.

Photo: ANI