Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

8/23/2024 3:26:36 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Friday, August 23, in football are the games Celta Vigo vs. Valencia in La Liga and PSG vs. Montpellier in the French Championship.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Serie B, German Bundesliga, Portuguese Championship , among others.
See schedules and where to watch today's football games live:
German 2nd Division
1:30 PM - Hannover vs Hamburg - Onefootball
La Liga
2:00 PM - Celta Vigo vs Valencia - ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM - Sevilla vs Villarreal - ESPN 4 and Disney+
La Liga 2
2:00 PM - Racing Santander vs Eibar - Disney+
German Championship
3:30 PM - Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen - GOAT Channel and Onefootball
French Championship
3:45 PM - PSG vs Montpellier - CazéTV
English 2nd Division
4:00 PM - Sheffield Wed vs Leeds United - ESPN 2 and Disney+
Portuguese Championship
4:15 PM - Farense vs Sporting - Disney+
Argentine Championship
6:00 PM - Independiente Rivadavia vs Platense - Disney+
Brazilian Serie B
9:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Operário - SporTV and Premiere
Colombian Championship
9:30 PM - Deportivo Pasto vs Atlético Bucaramanga - Fanatiz
Where to watch the PSG game live
The PSG vs Montpellier game will be broadcast live on CazéTV at 3:45 PM.
What time is the Celta Vigo game?
The Celta Vigo vs Valencia game will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 and Disney+ at 2:00 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Borussia Monchengladbach game in the German Championship?
The Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen game will be broadcast live on GOAT Channel and Onefootball at 3:30 PM.
What games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
ESPN 4
2:00 PM - Celta Vigo vs Valencia - La Liga
4:30 PM - Sevilla vs Villarreal - La Liga
ESPN 2
4:00 PM - Sheffield Wed vs Leeds United - English 2nd Division
SporTV
9:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Operário - Brazilian Serie B
Premiere
9:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Operário - Brazilian Serie B
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
2:00 PM - Celta Vigo vs Valencia - La Liga
2:00 PM - Racing Santander vs Eibar - La Liga 2
4:00 PM - Sheffield Wed vs Leeds United - English 2nd Division
4:15 PM - Farense vs Sporting - Portuguese Championship
4:30 PM - Sevilla vs Villarreal - La Liga
6:00 PM - Independiente Rivadavia vs Platense - Argentine Championship
CazéTV
3:45 PM - PSG vs Montpellier - French Championship
Onefootball
1:30 PM - Hannover vs Hamburg - German 2nd Division
3:30 PM - Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen - German Championship
Fanatiz
9:30 PM - Deportivo Pasto vs Atlético Bucaramanga - Colombian Championship
