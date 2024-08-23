Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Friday, August 23, in are the games Celta Vigo vs. Valencia in La and PSG vs. Montpellier in the French Championship.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Serie B, German Bundesliga, Portuguese Championship , among others.



See schedules and where to watch today's football games live:

German 2nd Division





1:30 PM - Hannover vs Hamburg - Onefootball







2:00 PM - Celta Vigo vs Valencia - ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:30 PM - Sevilla vs Villarreal - ESPN 4 and Disney+





2:00 PM - Racing Santander vs Eibar - Disney+





3:30 PM - Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen - GOAT Channel and Onefootball





3:45 PM - PSG vs Montpellier - CazéTV





4:00 PM - Sheffield Wed vs Leeds United - ESPN 2 and Disney+





4:15 PM - Farense vs Sporting - Disney+





6:00 PM - Independiente Rivadavia vs Platense - Disney+





9:30 PM - Ponte Preta vs Operário - SporTV and Premiere





9:30 PM - Deportivo Pasto vs Atlético Bucaramanga - Fanatiz





