Southco Introduces New Latch For Panel Closures Requiring Basic Compression Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2024 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions, and hinges/positioning technology, has introduced a new line of compression latches that have been optimized to provide a simple and affordable solution for enclosure applications that require basic compression. The E9 Quarter-Turn Compression Latch combines the proven 90-degree actuation of Southco's E5 Cam Latch series with light compression to fit a wide range of industry applications, including Bus, Rail and Industrial Machinery.





E9 Quarter-Turn Compression Latch

The E9 Quarter-Turn Compression Latch facilitates the upgrade from cam latching to compression latching for applications where the full compression strength of Southco's E3 VISE ACTION® series is not required.



With simple 90 degree actuation, the E9 Quarter-Turn Compression Latch rotates the cam behind the frame to secure the panel. The E9 Quarter-Turn Compression Latch series is available in clockwise and counterclockwise versions, and with fixed or adjustable grip lengths that enable engineers to choose the right solution for their application.



Designed with fewer internal components, the E9 Quarter-Turn Compression Latch facilitates hardware upgrades and saves assembly time. Available with 13 different head styles and three different cam styles (standard, protected and roller cam) the E9 is highly customizable to unique application requirements. The highly durable latch meets IP66/IP67 (intrusion protection) ratings for dust and water ingress and is tested to last 10,000 cycles, making it a reliable choice for demanding environments.



Commercial Product Manager Jonathan Coulter adds, "The new E9 Quarter-Turn Compression Latch delivers an affordable alternative for panel closure upgrades, offering compression without high costs or complicated engineering."



For more information about the functionality of E9 Compression Latches, please visit southco/E9-Quarter-Turn-Compression-Latch or email the 24/7 customer service department at ... .







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Southco Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



