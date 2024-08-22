(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Ambassador James Kariuki

Gaza has become the deadliest place in the world to be a child. Women and children continue to bear the brunt of this brutal conflict that since October 7 has killed over 40,000 people. Children account for nearly a third of identified casualties. We call on Israel to take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties.

Over 100 innocent hostages remain captured by Hamas in Gaza. Time is running out for them as they remain in captivity subject to unimaginable horror. We call again for their immediate and unconditional release.

President, we've heard today that Gaza is on the brink of a devastating polio outbreak. Another deadly threat to a people already facing a multitude of deadly threats: ongoing bombardment, risk of famine and dire sanitary conditions. Meanwhile, regional tensions remain high – any attack by Iran would have devastating consequences.

Urgent action is needed, on three fronts

First, we need an immediate ceasefire. All sides need to focus on the negotiations led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar. These talks offer a vital opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire that ends the conflict, gets the hostages out, allows urgent access to aid and de-escalates regional tensions.

We also urge Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah and other Iranian-aligned militia groups to stand down the ongoing threats of military escalation against Israel. All parties need to exercise restraint, as my prime minister has made clear in recent weeks.

Second, Gaza stands on the precipice of a polio outbreak with over 640,000 children under the age of 10 in need of vaccinations. We call on the parties to continue cooperating with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and partners to facilitate vaccine rollouts.

Israel needs to allow safe and unhindered aid access into and across Gaza and to put in place an effective deconfliction mechanism to ensure aid and vaccines can be delivered and administered safely.

Israel's ramping up of new evacuation orders is causing chaos in Gaza. The humanitarian zone, now just covering 11 percent of Gaza, is chronically overcrowded with people desperately seeking shelter. It is not safe and it is still receiving fire.

British NGO, UK Med, reports that just last night their residential compound in a humanitarian zone was damaged by Israeli shelling.

Humanitarian actors are being forced to evacuate their offices and abandon warehouses full of aid. If this does not stop, a polio vaccine rollout may become impossible. All parties must comply with their obligations under International Humanitarian Law.

Third, president, settler violence in the West Bank is inexcusable. The violence in the Palestinian village of Jit last week was abhorrent. We call on Israel to take action against these extremists. The UK has sanctioned eight individuals and two entities related to settler violence.

We condemn the continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank – it is a clear violation of international law.

Finally, president, my foreign secretary and French foreign minister Sejourne visited Israel and the OPTs last week.

They conveyed three key messages:



That the current ceasefire talks were the only way to avert a full regional crisis;

That the humanitarian situation was catastrophic and we needed to see immediate improvements; and, That there had to be accountability for the appalling settler violence in the West Bank.

I hope that we can all unite around these three messages [today].

UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador James Kariuki, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.

