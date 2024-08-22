North Africa Shines At The 2024 African Mathematics Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 African Mathematics Olympiad, held at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, showcased a striking display of mathematical talent from North Africa.



Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia dominated the event, which featured 27 competing nations. This highlights the strength of their educational systems and their historical legacy of significant contributions to mathematics.



The two-day competition tested participants through rigorous nine-hour exams. Morocco led with a record 201 points, followed by Algeria with 186 points and Tunisia with 133 points.



This performance not only highlights the proficiency in mathematics in the Maghreb but also signals a rich reservoir of young talent in these countries.



Algeria's notable achievement at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Bath, UK, just a month prior, adds to the region's accolades.







Algerian student Derrache Chamseddine Abdelali won his country's first-ever gold medal at this global event, marking a historic achievement for Algeria. This accomplishment showcases the potential of Arab and African nations in the global academic arena.



President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's personal congratulations to Abdelali underscore the significance of this victory. It is not just a triumph in mathematics but also a beacon of national pride and hope.



The success of these nations at the Olympics represents more than just medals. It reflects a deep-rooted tradition of mathematical excellence in North Africa and highlights the potential for broader educational reform across Africa.



However, significant challenges remain, such as improving resource allocation, teacher training, and access to quality education.



Addressing these issues is crucial for nurturing future talent and continuing the legacy of excellence in mathematics across the continent.

