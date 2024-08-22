Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
KHARTOUM -- A fourth Kuwaiti cargo plane, carrying 10 tons of relief supplies, lands at port Sudan New International Airport, east Sudan.
GAZA -- At least 26 Palestinians are martyred in Gaza Strip as a result of the Occupation army's continued attacks.
ALGIERS -- Algeria demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip to help start a polio vaccination campaign.
LONDON -- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approves lecanemab for use in Alzheimer's early stages.
WASHINGTON -- The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group arrives in the US Central Command's area of operations. (end) gb
