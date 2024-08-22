Algeria Demands Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza To Allow Polio Vaccination
Date
8/22/2024 8:02:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ALGIERS, Aug 22 (KUNA) - Algeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama called for immediate implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza Strip to help start a polio vaccination campaign.
Addressing a Security Council session on the situation in Gaza on Thursday, Benjama said the health situation kept worsening over the past 11 months due to the brutal Israeli aggression and collective punishment being practiced against the Palestinian people.
The Israeli Occupation forces targeted the health infrastructures in the Strip, which led to the emergence in the disease, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted the senior diplomat as saying.
Benjama echoed the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, August 16, for the warring parties in Gaza to lay down their arms so that humanitarians can safely vaccinate more than half a million children against polio. (end)
hss
MENAFN22082024000071011013ID1108592075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.