Vaani Kapoor Turns 36: 6 Best Movies Of The Actress
Vaani Kapoor turns 36. Here are 7 best movies of the actress
In this historical action drama directed by Karan Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She played Sona, a strong-willed woman
Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with this romantic comedy, directed by Maneesh Sharma. She played the role of Tara, a young woman
Directed by Aditya Chopra, this romantic drama featured Vaani Kapoor opposite Ranveer Singh. She portrayed Shyra Gill, a free-spirited woman
In this high-octane action film directed by Siddharth Anand, Vaani Kapoor played Naina, the love interest of Hrithik Roshan's character, in a stylish and intense storyline
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this romantic drama starred Vaani Kapoor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She played Maanvi, a trans woman navigating a complex relationship
