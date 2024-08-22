Ventureout App Announces Fall Photo Contest With Cash Prizes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The VentureOut App offers a unique photography experience with innovative rating system

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calling all photographers with an eye for the extraordinary! VentureOut is seeking stunning landscape photos for its latest contest. This opportunity allows participants to share their vision with a community that values the beauty of our world, offering a chance to earn rewards for creativity.

VentureOut, the innovative app that transforms photo sharing and exploring into an exciting adventure, is thrilled to announce its first-ever Fall Photo Contest. Running from September 1, 2024, through November 15, 2024, the contest invites photography enthusiasts and nature lovers to capture the essence of the fall season.

Participants have the chance to win cash prizes by showcasing the beauty of autumn through their lenses. The highest-rated photo will earn a grand prize of $250, with $100 for the second place and $50 for the third place. In the event of ties, the prize money will be equally divided among the winners.

How to Enter:

1) Download the VentureOut app available on the Apple Store or Google Play Store .

2) Create a free account.

3) Upload fall season photos directly through the app.

To ensure fairness and authenticity, all submitted photos must include metadata verifying the location, date of the photo, etc. VentureOut makes it incredibly easy for users to add and save their favorite photos, earning points through an automated rating system that scores photos from 1-100 based on photographic quality.

"We are very excited to announce our first photo contest and are looking forward to seeing all of the great photos that our users upload of the fall season," said Eric Crews, founder of VentureOut. "There's nothing like watching the hills and mountains come alive with color each fall, and we are excited to be able to showcase a small part of that beauty through our app thanks to the users of the VentureOut app."

VentureOut is not just about the photo contest; it's a unique platform that encourages users to improve their photography skills through instant feedback from the rating system. The app also aims to foster a community of photography lovers who can explore and share the beauty of nature.

VentureOut is the ultimate outdoor companion, designed for adventurers and photography enthusiasts who want to explore beautiful locations, capture stunning moments, and connect with a community of like-minded individuals.

Key Features:

Real-time weather updates for perfect adventure planning.

PicMap to view and share your scenic photo collection.

LookOut Photo Analyzer to optimize your images.

Scout AI Assistant for personalized travel recommendations.

Social connectivity to engage with other adventurers.

For those looking for inspiration or the perfect photography spot, VentureOut's Scout feature is an invaluable tool. Equipped with an easy-to-use AI assistant, it offers photography tips and helps users discover scenic vistas, beautiful trails, and other photogenic locations.

Looking Ahead:

VentureOut plans to continue hosting photo contests with partner businesses, offering exciting prizes for high-rated photos. "This is something that is really fun to engage with because of the rating system," Crews added. "It's a really unique app in that it allows users to get instant feedback on their photos and continue trying to improve their photography, while also being able to showcase their work."

Join the VentureOut community today by downloading the app from VentureOut, and start capturing the vibrant beauty of the fall season.

