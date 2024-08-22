UAE: New Women-Only Beach Announced In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:16 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:44 PM

A new beach exclusively for women has been announced in Sharjah on the orders of Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and of Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 500-metre beach in the Lulu'iya area of ​​Khorfakkan will offer complete privacy to women. It will also offer other services like a café, a medical clinic and a prayer room..

In further orders, the Sharjah Ruler directed the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan city.

Speaking on the Sharjah's Direct Line radio programme, Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of RTA Sharjah said that the new bridge will help the movement of residents between the two areas.

He also said the RTA will implement modifications to the internal roads in the Hayawa area.

ALSO READ:

More ladies-only beaches in UAE: Women love the privacy that comes with them

200 parks, women-only beaches: Sheikh Hamdan announces new Dubai quality-of-life strategy