Fitch Ratings Endorses CCR’S Resilience With Top Credit Score

This rating mirrors the robust quality of CCR's diverse portfolio, which includes established highways alongside urban and airport assets in several countries.



Analysts Alessandra Taniguchi, Daniela Macedo, and Bruno Pahl have noted that CCR's consolidated debt is vulnerable to interest rate shifts, yet lacks structural protections.



However, they commend the company for lengthening the debt maturity timeline in recent times.



They further applaud CCR for its strong market access, proactive debt management, and substantial cash reserves. These strengths equip CCR to effectively manage less favorable traffic conditions.







In other news, former minister Silas Rondeau has now assumed the presidency of the state-controlled enterprise ENBPar, marking a notable leadership shift.



The confirmation of CCR's top-tier rating highlights the significance of a diversified and mature asset portfolio in today's fluctuating market.



This distinction not only reassures investors of CCR's financial health but also highlights the company's skill in navigating economic challenges.



This resilience cements CCR's position as a formidable entity in the infrastructure domain.

Background

In a notable financial achievement, CCR (CCRO3) reported recently a net profit of R$411 million ($72.7 million) in Q2 2024.



This represents a 102.1% increase from the previous year. Such a surge stems from more traffic on managed highways and better operational efficiency.



Furthermore, the company's adjusted EBITDA climbed to R$2 billion ($353.98 million), up 14.4% from Q2 2023.



Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 0.9 percentage points, reaching 57.6%.



CCR (CCRO3) is a leading infrastructure concession company that plays a crucial role in enhancing transportation networks in Brazil



These improvements mirror strong demand across all transport types and reduced operational costs.







