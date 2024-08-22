Impress Global Markets With Innovations Featured At CHTF2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The 26th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF2024) will take place on November 14-16 in Shenzhen. Under the theme "Technology Leads Development, Integrates Fusion," CHTF2024 promises to be the most influential edition by bringing true innovations into spotlight.

Covering 400,000m2, CHTF2024 will highlight innovations in AI, robotics, equipment manufacturing, energy, and other 23 subdivided sectors to showcase unique products.

Leading companies and organizations from key industries:



: Major players like CNPC, SINOPEC, and CNOOC will be present, showcasing their latest advancements and solutions.

Semiconductors : Top brands specializing in chips, memory and integrated circuits, including Loongson, Metorage, Shenzhen Liande, etc., will be present. The host is actively collaborating with industry giants like Tianma Microelectronics and TCL CSOT to create a diverse, international platform for networking and collaboration across the supply chain.

Finance : WeBank, China's leading private neobank backed by Tencent, China Everbright Bank, China Merchants Bank and Bank of Communications have confirmed participation. Leading financial institutions including CITIC Bank and SPD Bank, have expressed strong interest in the intersection of finance and technology. Transportation and Logistics : Key players including China Communications and Transportation Association, China State Railway Group, China Post Group, COMAC, and China Railway Signal & Communication Group, will exhibit their innovations and services.

A Global Stage for Innovation

CHTF2024 attracts participants from over 100 countries, including Australia, Japan, the UK, Germany, Canada, etc. Tsukuba, a friendship city of Shenzhen, has been a dedicated participant in CHTF since the 6th edition. Tsukuba Mayor Tatsuo Igarashi has sent a congratulatory letter to CHTF, expressing his support for the event's role in promoting innovation and international collaboration.

Nearly 400 buyers and 200 financial organizations are confirmed, with procurement intentions exceeding $1.5 billion.

Join Us at CHTF2024

In the first seven months of 2024, China's import and export volume hit a record high. The imports of semiconductor devices increased by 12.4% year-on-year. High-end instruments are imported for scientific research or industrial production. This growth, fueled by China's economic recovery, complete industrial system, technological and industrial innovation, and new quality productivity, is driving new momentum in foreign trade.

CHTF2024 offers a prime opportunity to build valuable partnerships in this thriving landscape. Be a part of CHTF2024 and shape the future of global technology!

