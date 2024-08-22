Minister Bolat Outlines Turkiye's Trade Goals And Economic Progress

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, attending the opening ceremony of
a pickling factory in Zonguldak's Ereğli district, discussed
Turkiye's progress in global trade.
"Our share of world goods exports was 0.55 percent 21 years ago.
We increased this to 1.08 percent by the end of last year. God
willing, our goal for 2028 is to reach 1.30 percent. Our share in
global services exports was around 0.80 percent, and we are
currently at approximately 1.30 percent. Increasing these figures
will enhance our share in world trade. The medium-term program is
progressing successfully."
Bolat, accompanied by local officials and business leaders,
emphasized that Turkiye is making strides in employment and exports
by supporting technological investments and productivity. "Our
distinguished cities play a crucial role in reaching our economic
goals, and each province's contribution to exports is vital."
He highlighted the growth in national income and exports. "Our
national income increased from $230 billion to $1.158 trillion in
the last 21 years, with per capita income rising from $3,600 to
$13,110. We hope to reach $14,000 per capita by the end of this
year. Goods exports have grown from $3 billion in 1980 to $261.5
billion, and services exports from $14 billion to $110
billion."
Minister noted that political stability, effective economic
management, and contributions from various sectors are driving this
progress. "As natural gas transportation increases, Turkiye's
energy costs will decrease, giving our industry a significant
boost."
Bolat stressed the importance of metal, engineering, automotive,
and information technologies. "Developed countries, particularly G7
nations, excel in these sectors. Thanks to the AK Party and the
People's Alliance, we have made significant progress in the economy
over the past 22 years."
He outlined Turkiye's achievements in the steel sector and
technology. "Turkiye ranks 8th globally and 1st or 2nd in Europe in
metal and steel exports. Our steel exports are approaching $30
billion, with a nearly 10 percent increase in production and
exports. We exported $3.3 billion in software, and the number of
tech parks and industrial zones has grown significantly."
Minister concluded by reaffirming Turkiye 's goals for 2028 and
the nation's strong position despite regional tensions and natural
disasters. "We aim to increase our share of world goods exports to
1.30 percent. Turkiye shines as a reliable and high-quality
supplier in the global economy, attracting foreign investments with
our ports and free zones."
Minister Bolat highlighted Turkiye's strong performance in
global contracting, stating, "Turkish contractors are ranked 2nd in
the world, having completed $510 billion worth of projects in 137
countries. Of this, $50 billion was completed before 2002, and $460
billion since then. The significant increase reflects the dedicated
service and work of the AK Party cadres under the leadership of our
esteemed President, coupled with the effective management and unity
of the People's Alliance and the support of our great nation. We
are optimistic about achieving even greater success and prosperity
in the future."
He continued, "The medium-term program is progressing
successfully. Over the past 20 years, Turkiye has grown by 5.4
percent annually, surpassing the world average of 3.4 percent and
the EU's lower growth rate. In the first quarter of this year,
Turkiye's growth was 5.7 percent, while Europe grew by only 0.8
percent and the US by 2 percent."
Minister Bolat urged industrialists to focus on green economy
compliance, emphasizing the 'Green Steel for the Future'
initiative. He said, "We are working in coordination with the
business world. Two weeks ago, our General Directorate of Exports
launched a new incentive program, the 'Responsible' program. This
initiative provides consultancy services to enhance our companies'
competitiveness in the European market and promote the export of
sustainable products. We will offer a 10 million TL grant for
consultancy expenses per company."
