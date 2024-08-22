Gallivant Ice Cream Expands Horizons With Exotic Flavors At Whole Foods Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bringing Globally-Inspired Indulgences to the Heart of Texas

- Snehee Chaplot

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gallivant Ice Cream , renowned for its innovative approach to frozen desserts, proudly announces its partnership with Whole Foods to bring its globally-inspired Mawa Ice Creams to 12 locations across Houston. This milestone launch coincided with National Ice Cream Month, marking a significant achievement for the local brand.

Snehee Chaplot, Founder of Gallivant Ice Cream, expresses enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "As a Houston-based brand, partnering with Whole Foods in our hometown is a dream come true. We are thrilled to introduce our unique Mawa Ice Creams to the Houston community with the Whole Foods stamp of approval!"

The Flavor Lineup Includes:

Indian Mango: A beloved favorite that captures the essence of real mangoes with its bright, juicy, and creamy texture.

Guatemalan Cardamom: Featuring a delightful blend of floral cinnamon flavors intertwined with sweet vanilla ice cream.

Spanish Saffron: Known for its mellow, honeyed notes and floral aroma, appealing to adventurous palates seeking new culinary experiences.

Gallivant Ice Cream's commitment to crafting culinary masterpieces is evident in its production process. Infusing mawa, Indian milk solids, and Ayurvedic principles into every scoop ensures a creamy and luxurious texture that elevates the ice cream experience. This dedication to quality and authenticity shines through in every batch produced.

Founded on Snehee Chaplot's Indian heritage and passion for travel, Gallivant Ice Cream offers flavors that tell stories and capture the essence of diverse cultures. Beyond taste, the brand upholds sustainability and social responsibility in its packaging and sourcing practices, aiming to make a positive impact on the planet and communities.

"We believe in crafting ice creams that not only satisfy taste buds but also tell a story of cultural richness and culinary innovation," adds Chaplot.

Why Choose Gallivant Ice Cream? Gallivant Ice Cream is dedicated to creating flavors that go beyond ordinary ice creams. With a commitment to using high-quality, globally-sourced ingredients and a focus on cultural authenticity, each scoop of Gallivant Ice Cream tells a story. Whether you're a connoisseur of exotic flavors or simply seeking a delightful treat, Gallivant invites you to support a brand that blends innovation with tradition to deliver unparalleled taste and texture.

Visit your nearest Whole Foods in Houston to indulge in Gallivant's Mawa Ice Cream and join us on a journey of flavor discovery that promises to elevate your ice cream experience to new heights!

About Gallivant Ice Cream Gallivant Ice Cream is a Houston-based brand known for its globally-inspired Mawa Ice Cream. Founded by Snehee Chaplot, the brand combines traditional techniques with modern innovation to craft unique flavors that celebrate cultural diversity and culinary excellence.

About Whole Foods Market Whole Foods Market is a leading natural and organic food retailer, dedicated to providing high-quality products and supporting local brands like Gallivant Ice Cream.

Think Big with Gallivant Ice Cream founder Snehee Chaplot

