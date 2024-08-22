(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antivirals Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Antivirals Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global antivirals market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $97.72 billion in 2023 to $105.73 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth has been driven by the prevalence of viral diseases, heightened public health concerns, patent expirations, and government initiatives. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $143.83 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.0%. Key drivers of this future growth include emerging viral threats and global health initiatives.

Increasing Incidence of Influenza Drives Market Growth

The rising incidence of influenza is expected to be a major driver of growth in the antivirals market. Influenza, a highly contagious viral respiratory infection, continues to affect millions globally, necessitating effective antiviral treatments. Antivirals are crucial in inhibiting the replication and spread of influenza viruses. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2021-2022 season, the United States recorded 9 million flu illnesses, 4 million flu-related medical visits, 100,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 5,000 flu deaths. These statistics underscore the growing demand for antiviral medications, driving market expansion.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the antivirals market, such as AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., and Pfizer Inc., are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on developing new antiviral therapies and expanding their product portfolios. For example, in November 2021, Pfizer launched PAXLOVID, an antiviral pill approved by the FDA for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. PAXLOVID, a combination of two medications, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, has been instrumental in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death among COVID-19 patients.

In a strategic move, Pfizer Inc. acquired ReViral Ltd. for $525 million in June 2022, aiming to enhance its anti-infective pipeline, particularly for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This acquisition underscores the industry's commitment to expanding its antiviral offerings and addressing a broader range of viral infections.

Segments:

. By Type: Branded, Generic

. By Drug Class: DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

. By Application: HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the antivirals market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high R&D investments, and a strong focus on innovation. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness of antiviral treatments.

