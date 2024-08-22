US Indices: Is Bad News Still Good News?

The US Bureau of Labour Statistics revised its employment data for the 12 months to March, cutting its estimate of the number of people employed by 818K or 0.5%. forecasts had predicted a drop of 600-1000K. This revision led to a mixed reaction from the and commentators.

Over the past year, weak economic data, be it inflation or the labour market, has led to optimism in equity markets and brought the starting point for monetary policy closer. However, this pattern changed in July, first with a weak inflation report and then a weak employment data, raising fears of an economic slowdown.

Now, the labour market picture (although the official data has not changed yet) looks even weaker, which should increase market participants' fears. However, they prefer to rely on how the Fed will take this information, especially during the Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

We tend to think that the positive reaction to weak data is not a permanent anomaly. The expectation of lower rates due to slowing demand and a weak labour market is bad news for markets, although, on the surface, it produces the same result as lower rates due to normalising inflation.