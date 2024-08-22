India Unveils Post-PLI Strategy To Boost Medical Devices Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 22 (KNN) In a significant development for India's healthcare industry, the has announced plans to introduce a comprehensive scheme aimed at bolstering the medical devices sector beyond the current Production Linked Incentive (PLI) framework.

This news comes on the heels of the successful implementation of PLI schemes in the sector and the recent approval of the Medical Devices policy.

Dr. Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the of Chemicals & Fertilizers, revealed the government's intentions during a recent industry event.

"The PLI schemes for the medical devices sector have succeeded, and we are now looking at the post-PLI framework," Dr. Chawla stated.

He emphasised that this new initiative is designed to support the industry and reduce India's import dependence in the coming years.

The proposed scheme, according to Dr. Chawla, will be built upon five key components. First, it will focus on establishing Common Facilities for medical devices clusters, providing shared infrastructure and resources to boost manufacturing capabilities.

Second, the scheme will prioritise Capacity Building and Skill Development, ensuring a well-trained workforce to support the industry's growth.

Third, a Marginal Investment Scheme will be implemented to reduce import dependence, encouraging domestic production of critical components and devices.

Fourth, there will be a dedicated focus on clinical trial support, recognising the crucial role of research and development in the medical devices sector.

Lastly, a comprehensive medical device promotion scheme will be launched to enhance the visibility and competitiveness of Indian-made medical devices in global markets.

Dr. Chawla underscored the importance of aligning these efforts with India's broader national goals. "We need to bring the policy stack together in a manner that enables India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said, referring to the country's ambitious development targets.

A notable aspect of Dr. Chawla's address was his emphasis on the need for increased investment in clinical trials.

He urged the industry to allocate more resources to this crucial area of medical device development and testing, recognising its importance in building credibility and ensuring product efficacy.

Addressing the critical issue of skilled manpower shortages in the sector, Dr. Chawla acknowledged, "Across the industry, there is a shortage of technical manpower, particularly medical engineers." To tackle this challenge, he revealed that the government has forged partnerships with relevant skill development councils in the industry.

(KNN Bureau)