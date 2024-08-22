Egglife Foods Appoints Former Clif Bar VP Of Sales Brent Gravlee As Company's Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran to lead sales strategy as company continues rapid growth trajectory

Egglife Foods, Inc , a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food with simple, delicious and nutritious solutions, today announced the appointment of Gravlee as its first Chief Revenue Officer. This strategic move aims to further accelerate the company's success and expand its footprint as Egglife prepares for its next phase of aggressive growth, innovation, and expansion into new categories.

Brent Gravlee, former Clif Bar VP of Sales, named CRO of Egglife Foods

In just four years, Egglife has scaled from $4 million to $50 million in sales, reimagining the future of food by replacing flour with the protein-packed benefits of egg whites. The company's egglife® egg white wraps are now available in 40% of U.S. grocery retail locations and have recently expanded into Canada. This rapid growth has earned Egglife Foods a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies.

Gravlee brings over 20 years of diverse industry experience to Egglife Foods. His impressive career spans account management, commercial strategy, and sales leadership across multiple classes of trade, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer for start-up brand Munk Pack, an impressive 17-year career with challenger brand Clif Bar, as well as roles with industry giants General Mills and Mondelez.

Known for his innovative strategies and executional excellence, Gravlee has a proven track record impacting mission-driven organizations.

"Joining Egglife Foods at this moment of inflection is incredibly exciting," said Gravlee. "I'm looking forward to applying my experience to help accelerate this trailblazing brand and make a significant impact in the better-for-you space. Egglife is innovating with protein in a way that no other company has, and I'm pumped to be part of it."



Gravlee joins a team of CPG-industry veterans, led by CEO David Kroll. "Brent's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Egglife Foods," said Kroll. "His deep commercial knowledge and experience helping build Clif Bar into a category leader with an eventual $2.9 billion transaction will be instrumental in fueling our growth, as well as stewarding our business through this exciting next chapter of aggressive expansion and innovation for Egglife."

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is cracking the code on simple, delicious, and nutritious food solutions by harnessing the power of eggs to inspire better wellness for all.

Recently landing a spot on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies, Egglife is reimagining the future of food by replacing flour with the protein-packed benefits of eggs.

egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using a patented technology that transforms egg whites into a protein-packed, low-carb tortilla style wrap, free of sugar, gluten and grains.

egglife wraps are available in six flavors – original, everything bagel, southwest, italian, sweet cinnamon, and garden salsa – and can be found chillin' in the fridge in over 14,000 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada, including distribution at Aldi, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, and more. egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.

