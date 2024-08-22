LOBO Systems Secures ISO 9001:2015 Certification Renewal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob Bokros, CEO of LOBO SystemsDERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LOBO Systems , a leading provider of a unique Access Platform, is proud to announce the renewal of its ISO 9001:2015 certification, scoring a perfect score of 100% within the latest assessment. The certification, issued by the British Assessment Bureau , underscores LOBO Systems' dedication to delivering the highest standards in the distribution of safe working height solutions across various sectors globally.The latest certification, valid until 03 September 2027, ensures that LOBO Systems continues to meet the rigorous requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard, which focuses on consistent quality management practices. This achievement highlights LOBO Systems' ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction by providing reliable and innovative products, primarily serving the manufacturing, food, beverage, and other critical markets.Feel free to check out LOBO's Trustpilot page to see what customers have to say about their products and services.This certification renewal builds on the company's initial certification achieved on 04 September 2017, reflecting LOBO Systems' sustained compliance with global quality benchmarks.For more information about LOBO Systems and its Access Platform System, please visit or contact ....You can also book an online product demonstration via LOBO's online booking system.About LOBO SystemsLOBO Systems specialises in the design and supply of an innovative Access Platform system for safe working at height. With a focus on improving safety and operational efficiency, LOBO Systems serves clients across various industries, including manufacturing, food and beverage, and logistics.About ISO 9001:2015ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS), designed to help organizations ensure they meet the needs of customers and other stakeholders while complying with statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service.

LOBO Marketing Team

LOBO Systems Ltd

+44 1332 365666

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.