Antacids Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Increasing Incidences Of Stress-Related Gastric Issues Drive Antacid Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antacids - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Antacids was estimated at US$6.8 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the antacids market is driven by several factors, including an increase in gastrointestinal disorders among the global population, lifestyle changes, and enhanced consumer awareness of over-the-counter remedies for digestive health. Dietary habits that include high consumption of spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol contribute to the prevalence of acidity and heartburn, fueling demand for antacid products. Additionally, the growing elderly population, which is more prone to digestive issues due to physiological changes with aging, also contributes to the expansion of this market. Consumer behavior has shifted towards self-medication and preventive health management, further bolstering the sales of antacids. Furthermore, innovations in product formulations that offer faster relief and fewer side effects, along with aggressive marketing strategies and broad distribution channels, have made antacids highly accessible and popular among consumers. Regulatory support for over-the-counter antacid products also plays a crucial role in ensuring their safety and efficacy, maintaining consumer trust and driving market growth. Together, these factors depict a robust market that continues to adapt and thrive in response to changing consumer needs and health trends.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Proton Pump Inhibitors segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The H2 Antagonist segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Antacids Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AdvaCare Pharma, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Bayer AG, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured):

AdvaCare Pharma

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bhumi Pharmaceuticals

Cipla Inc

Haleon Plc

GCP Laboratories

Mylanta (A brand of McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Company)

Nestle New Zealand Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Rolaids (A brand of Procter & Gamble)

SPI Pharma Tums (A brand of Haleon)

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 486 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Antacids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Global Increase in Gastrointestinal Disorders Drives Demand for Antacids

Lifestyle Changes and Dietary Habits Propel Antacid Consumption

Over-the-Counter Availability Expands Addressable Market for Antacids

Innovations in Drug Formulations Strengthen the Business Case for Advanced Antacids

Rising Health Consciousness Spurs Consumer Demand for Natural and Organic Antacids

E-commerce Growth Accelerates Market Access and Adoption of Antacids

Aging Population Globally Drives Antacid Usage Due to Increased Acid Reflux Incidents

Flavored Antacid Variants Propel Popularity and Consumer Acceptance Increasing Incidences of Stress-Related Gastric Issues Drive Antacid Demand

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Antacids Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900