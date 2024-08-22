SAS Honored By US Department Of Defense For Company's Support Of National Guard And Reserve Employees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAS is one of 15 companies, out of over 1750 nominations, to receive the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

CARY, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At an event today at the Pentagon, data and AI leader SAS was honored with the prestigious 2024 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award –the highest US honor given to employers by the Department of Defense for their support of National Guard and Reserve employees. The company offers many military support programs to assist guard members, reservists and their families, as well as programs to help active-duty service members transition to civilian employment.



"It is a privilege to work alongside these brave employees..." -- SAS CEO Jim Goodnight

The US Department of Defense honored SAS for going above and beyond in the company's support of National Guard members, Army reservists and their families.

The Freedom Award recognizes employers for going beyond workplace requirements to encourage a culture of support through many kinds of policies and programs, support networks, family outreach, and other investments in the well-being of their guard and reserve members and their families. SAS was nominated by Sean Mobley, US Army Reserve Captain and Product Security Architect at SAS.



"SAS is honored to receive the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award and to be nominated by CPT Sean Mobley," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "CPT Mobley and others who serve in the Guard or Reserves bring to SAS extraordinary levels of teamwork, creative problem-solving, strategic thinking and hard work. It is a privilege to work alongside these brave employees, and they have our unwavering support for their service and sacrifice."



CPT Mobley's was one of 1,758 nominations for employers throughout the 50 states and US territories. A national review of senior DOD officials and business leaders selected the award finalists and recipients.



"On behalf of the Department of Defense, congratulations to the 2024 Employer Support Freedom Award recipients as we mark the 29th year of this highly coveted recognition," said Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III. "We appreciate everything they do for our National Guardsmen, our Reservists, and their families. Employer support is just as important today as it was over 50 years ago when our nation transitioned to an All-Volunteer force. Without the unfaltering support of employers like this year's recipients, the men and women of the National Guard and Reserve would not be able to fulfill their vital mission in support of our nation's defense and security. It is a great honor for me to recognize these employers."

In his nomination, CPT Mobley highlighted company programs and the SAS culture

of support for guard members and reservists, including:





Top-up pay, which is the continuation of salary equal to the difference, if any, between military wages and SAS salary.

Generous benefits for military employees and their families while on military leave, including health care and disability coverage that goes beyond what is required by law.



Continued enrollment in the SAS Child Care Center for children of military employees for the duration of a deployment or leave. This provides stability for the children and peace of mind for the parents.

A generous sick time policy, that includes mental health, if an employee needs additional time off beyond the military leave, prior to transitioning back to work.



Year-round recognition of those who served and still serve, including special events tied to occasions like Memorial Day, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, Veterans Day and PTSD Awareness Day.



The SAS Military Network, a community of guard or reservists, veterans, military spouses, dependents, parents and proud supporters that focuses on employee engagement, professional development and community outreach.

Care packages from their teams at SAS and support for deployed employees' families.



"I've dedicated a significant portion of my professional life to working in two esteemed organizations – the US Army and SAS – and this commitment hasn't been coincidental," said Mobley.

"What sets SAS apart for me is not just its inclusive culture and supportive colleagues, but also its commitment to fostering personal and professional development. In this journey, I've come to appreciate the synergy between my military service and my role as part of a Research and Development team, where these values are not just ideals but lived experiences. Each step forward brings me closer to realizing my potential in service to my country and community."



Learn more about CPT Mobley's journey from the military to SAS, where he serves as a product security architect and as a DJ for SAS events.



Creating career opportunities for guard members, reservists and transitioning veterans



SAS actively engages, recruits and hires guard members and reservists. Company recruiters regularly attend professional development events and career fairs at military bases and conduct outreach to university student veterans' organizations to recruit and hire military-affiliated students. In addition, SAS hires guard members and reservists pursuing a STEM degree to participate in a paid technical summer internship program called United in STEM.



Veterans transitioning back to civilian life face

a number of challenges, many of which involve working in a non-military environment.

SAS is committed to helping veterans, service members and military spouses successfully transition into new careers by partnering with Hiring Our Heroes, a US Chamber of Commerce initiative, to offer transitioning service members a 12-week fellowship at SAS during the last 180 days of active duty to bridge the gap between the military and civilian culture and workplaces.



In addition, SAS participates in ongoing workshops to help job seekers improve their LinkedIn profiles, resumes and interview skills.

SAS also offers free and discounted data science and analytics training and certifications to service members, veterans and military spouses.



SAS has also received Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) employer awards – including the Pro Patria Award twice – for its inclusive policies and benefits strongly supporting Guard and Reserve families, far exceeding what the law requires. In addition, many leaders within SAS have been recognized with the ESGR Patriot Award, an award given to a supervisor by an employee service member employee or military spouse for their support.



About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.



