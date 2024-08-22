Dana Announces Recipients Of 2023 Supplier Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN ) recently announced its 2023 Supplier Awards recipients. Eight companies representing five countries were recognized for displaying excellence in supporting Dana's strategy.



A special ceremony was held on August 14 at the company's world headquarters in Maumee to honor the winners.

This year's award winners include:



Leveraging the Core Award: Hanil Forging Ind. Co, Ltd.

Drive Customer Centricity Award: Shandong Haoxin Co., Ltd

Deliver Innovative Solutions Award: Ramkrishna Forgings Limited

Expand Global Markets Award: MFC Netform LLC

Lead Electric Propulsion Award: StarPower Semiconductor LTD.

Diverse Supplier of the Year: Global Capital, Ltd.

Indirect Supplier of the Year: Energy Savings Management Consultants SPA Sustainability Supplier of the Year: Aapico Forging Public Company Limited

"To be successful, you must have a world-class supply base, which is why it is an honor to recognize this exceptional group of suppliers who go above and beyond every day to ensure Dana's success," said Craig Price, Senior Vice President of Purchasing and Supplier Development. "We truly appreciate their outstanding effort to partner with us. Despite ongoing challenges around the world, their dedication to safely delivering on their commitments supported Dana's efforts to provide the quality and service our customers deserve."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.

