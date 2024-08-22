Beacon Hill Earns Prestigious Recognition on 2024 Staffing Industry Analyst Lists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beacon Hill is proud to announce its continued recognition on several key lists in the 2024 Staffing Analyst (SIA) rankings.

Boston, MA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill is proud to announce its continued recognition on several key lists in the 2024 Staffing Industry Analyst (SIA) rankings. For the ninth consecutive year, Beacon Hill has been honored among the Largest Staffing Firms in the US, securing the #26 spot. This achievement reflects the company's steadfast commitment to providing exceptional workforce solutions across various industries.

Beacon Hill's dedication to excellence is further demonstrated by its ranking on additional specialized SIA lists:



Largest Office/Clerical Staffing Firms in the US : #13 – 6th year

Largest Life Sciences Staffing Firms in the US : #13 – 6th year

Largest Finance/Accounting Staffing Firms in the US : #14 – 6th year Largest IT Staffing Firms in the US : #11 – 9th year

These accolades highlight Beacon Hill's significant impact in the staffing industry, affirming its position as a leader in delivering top-tier talent and innovative solutions. The company's ongoing success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of its teams, who continue to set benchmarks in the industry.

Beacon Hill remains committed to advancing its mission of empowering businesses with the talent and workforce solutions they need to thrive while providing exceptional career opportunities for professionals across the nation.

About Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill is a leading nationwide provider of staffing and consulting solutions delivered by our collective of 1,400+ of the industry's foremost specialty practitioners. Job seekers and companies seeking to augment their staff receive white-glove service from our industry-focused divisions: Beacon Hill Associates , Beacon Hill Digital & Creative , Beacon Hill Financial , Beacon Hill Government Services , Beacon Hill HR , Beacon Hill Legal , Beacon Hill Life Sciences , Beacon Hill National Security , Beacon Hill Solutions and Beacon Hill Technologies .

Click here to learn more about our specialty divisions and market sectors .

If you are interested in pursuing career opportunities, click here to view all current openings .

Beacon Hill's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, contract staffing, contract consulting, contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. In 2023, Beacon Hill outpaced the market's growth with revenues over $1 billion.

Attachment

Beacon Hill Earns Prestigious Recognition on 2024 Staffing Industry Analyst Lists

CONTACT: Erica Metcalf Beacon Hill 617-747-0119 ...