Genesis Systems Awarded Contract By U.S. Air Force To Safeguard Water Supplies From Hazardous Materials Contamination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pioneers in water tech will use $1.25 million to create CBRN filtration systems that protect the armed forces' potable water from contamination

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genesis Systems, a global leader developing solutions for water scarcity, is proud to announce selection by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct-to-Phase II contract that will address a pressing challenge for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The contract, in the amount of $1.25 million, will enable the development of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) filtration technologies compatible with an Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) or Renewable Water from Air (RWA) systems. This technological innovation will ensure the Department of Defense (DoD) has access to clean, potable water in diverse and challenging environments when using water systems that capture water from air.“This is an essential first-of-a-kind product development,” says Genesis Systems Co-Founder, President and COO David Stuckenberg.“The research will allow the creation of ensembles integral to the defense, health, and sustainment of operations across all branches of the Armed Forces by protecting members against man-made attacks and natural disasters that could impact the purity of water supplies generated from the air.”AWG and more advanced systems called RWA systems have been identified by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and the Marines as the most viable solution to theater and on-station water needs as they effectively extract water from ambient air at high energy efficiencies. However, AWG and RWA systems must be operational even when exposed to CBRN threats and environmental issues that cause poor air quality such as open burn pits and pollution.The integration of these advancements in protecting water supplies presents an ability to increase operational readiness while improving the health, hygiene and safety of all personnel. This product will lead to a significant reduction in the need for continuous logistics or water re-supplies as safe, pure, potable water is provided in even harsh environments.“When CBRN protections are integrated with quantum encryption, EMP hardening, and other protective measures, Genesis Systems will have moved humanity into uncharted waters – we will have in a literal way made possible un-interruptible water supplies [UWS],” Stuckenberg noted.The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systems is a technology company pioneering, developing, and marketing renewable and sustainable technologies at the nexus of water – food – and energy. Genesis Systems' Renewable Water from Air (RWA) technology helps users make“water their way” at the place and quantity needed. The company has nearly a decade of engineering, research, and development in partnerships with the best minds in multiple scientific and engineering disciplines across the United States and the world.Founded in 2017 to sustainably solve global water scarcity, Genesis Systems is a privately held company. To learn more, visit .About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab .About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: .Press Contact:

