Porsche And Puma Present A Limited Sneaker Line With Canada-Exclusive Design











Special sneaker series pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo



Canada-exclusive sneaker design also celebrates the upcoming opening of the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto The Canadian edition is limited to 911 pairs



STUTTGART, Germany and TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first 911 Turbo with a special highlight for all Porsche enthusiasts: an exclusive series of twelve different sneaker designs, each limited to 911 units, in collaboration with sportswear brand Puma. Canadian fans will get a chance to purchase a country-exclusive edition of the tribute sneaker.

Drive in its Most Beautiful Form

Dynamic vintage turbo lettering on the outside and a subtle Porsche logo are the key elements of all versions. Sneaker fans will particularly enjoy the heel section, which picks up on the characteristic“whale tail” of the rear spoiler and the vehicle's horizontal red taillights. The heel features a tonal Porsche Crest in 3D. The front of the lacing is adorned with a removable plaque with 50th anniversary lettering. The motorsport-inspired Puma“Road Rider” sneaker silhouette was chosen for all models.

A Legend Goes Around the World

Each line is inspired by a specific Porsche 911 Turbo car colour as well as theme and exclusively available in the respective market as a limited edition run of only 911 sneaker pairs. For the designs, available exterior colours from the original Porsche palette were chosen. The Canadian edition features a Guards red, black, and white colour scheme. Further to paying tribute to the 911 Turbo heritage, it also celebrates the upcoming opening of Canada's first Porsche Experience Centre in Toronto. The limited-edition sneaker will be delivered with an additional set of white laces for an even more individualized look. An exclusive black Porsche Puma bag with zipper and adjustable shoulder strap serves as packaging, underlining the exclusive character of this edition.

The 50th anniversary Porsche 911 Turbo limited“Canada” sneaker edition will be available from August 29, 2024 at a price of $309.11 (MSRP). Canadian customers can order their pair at shop.porsche.ca or from a local Porsche Centre.

About the Porsche Lifestyle Group

The Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 2003 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart, and Porsche Design Management GmbH, Salzburg, combined their accessory, apparel, and sporting goods sales in the design and licensing business to form the Porsche Lifestyle Group. The company's mission is to offer the Porsche lifestyle beyond the automobile to people who follow their dreams. Porsche Lifestyle conveys Porsche's fascination and mythos into various spheres. Under the Porsche umbrella, the brands Porsche Design, Porsche Lifestyle, and Studio F. A. Porsche pool their strengths in the Porsche Lifestyle Group. Although they share the same DNA and the same heritage, these three independent business units have distinct brand profiles and business models.

PORSCHE DESIGN is an exclusive design brand that is driven by a passion for form and function. Founded in 1972 by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, it stands for exceptional precision and perfection at a high level of technological innovation and for a unique symbiosis of intelligent functions and purist design. That extends across the entire product portfolio, from exclusive watches, glasses, bags, and luggage to sportswear, electronics, real estate, and hotels.

PORSCHE LIFESTYLE is Porsche's exclusive brand of accessories. The essence of the sports car manufacturer and its motorsports heritage can be experienced in every product and make drivers and fans into part of the Porsche Lifestyle community.

STUDIO F.A. PORSCHE is the benchmark for innovative design solutions based on Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche's unique design philosophy. With offices in Zell am See, Ludwigsburg, Berlin and Los Angeles, the design studio develops innovative designs that add value for its clients and represents a perfect symbiosis of form and function. In 2021, Studio F. A. Porsche was designated by the Red Dot Award as the“Team of the Year.”

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

