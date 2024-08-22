Hestia Insight Inc. Leverages AI To Transform Capital Markets Advisory For Emerging Growth Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) (“Hestia Insight” or the“Company”) , a leader in healthcare and biotech advisory services, today announced a strategic shift toward focusing on capital markets advisory with a key emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its service offerings. By addressing the critical needs of emerging growth companies, Hestia Insight aims to simplify the complexities of the U.S. capital markets with innovative AI-driven solutions designed to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve compliance for its clients.

In a dynamic and competitive market landscape, small public companies often struggle with navigating regulatory requirements, developing strategic financial plans, and producing high-quality investor materials. Hestia Insight's AI integration offers these companies a comprehensive solution that includes tailored guidance, strategic planning, and optimized marketing services, all aimed at driving growth and long-term success.

"Our mission is to empower emerging companies with cutting-edge tools and insights that drive success in capital markets," said Edward C. Lee, CEO of Hestia Insight. "Integrating AI allows us to deliver personalized, data-driven strategies that keep our clients competitive in an evolving financial landscape."

As part of this strategic pivot, Hestia Insight is phasing out certain of its non-core operations, including its vending machine and cell phone charger businesses, to concentrate on supporting emerging growth companies in the U.S. and Asia through the Company's AI-enhanced capital markets advisory services. The Company's expanded focus includes helping clients create high-quality, professional investor presentations and investment documents that resonate with global investors, particularly in Asian markets where demand is rising.

Mr. Lee continued, "With our expanded AI capabilities, we're addressing a persistent gap in the market: the need for high-quality, investor-ready materials that convey clear and concise business models. Our goal is to provide emerging companies with a cost-effective advantage in developing their investment documentation, ensuring they stand out in a crowded market."

To lead its AI initiative, Hestia Insight has partnered with Edward Boyle, a pioneering expert in artificial intelligence with a distinguished track record in AI innovation and advisory services. Mr. Boyle's experience ranges from founding an AI startup funded by Apple to advising Fortune 500 companies and startups on leveraging AI for growth strategies and business models.

"I have dedicated my career to advancing AI technology to solve real-world problems," said Mr. Boyle, leader of the AI initiative at Hestia Insight. "My expertise spans AI-driven marketing, data analytics, and venture capital, making me well-positioned to assist Hestia Insight's clients with leveraging AI to drive market competitiveness. Our current focus is on establishing AI applications for capital market advisory, strategic partnerships, and merger/acquisition opportunities, ensuring our clients have the tools they need to succeed."

Hestia Insight's combination of expert advisory services and advanced AI technology offers a comprehensive, cost-effective solution for small public companies. By simplifying complex market dynamics and regulatory landscapes, Hestia Insight is uniquely positioned to help its clients thrive in today's competitive capital markets environment.

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. (“Hestia Insight” and the“Company”) is a provider of capital markets advisory services with a key emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its service offerings, specializing in guiding emerging growth companies through the complexities of the US and Asian markets. With a focus on transparency, expertise, and efficiency, Hestia Insight is committed to helping clients make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals. Hestia Insight is focused on the healthcare and biotech sectors through the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc. (“Hestia Investments”). Hestia Investments provides strategic consulting, medical supply sales and marketing support, management, and capital markets advisory services for select micro, small and medium sized companies. The Company is positioned to make strategic acquisitions of emerging growth companies with unique sciences and technologies. The Company intends to pursue the acquisition and development of healthcare related technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors through acquisition, licensing, or joint ventures. The Company will also consider a third avenue of investing in certain technologies. The Company originally entered the healthcare sector to explore emerging healthcare technologies, especially growth companies that own and develop unique sciences and technologies.

For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company's website:

