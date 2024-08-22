Medx Holdings, Inc. (MEDH) Resumes Trading On The OTC Markets, Emerges From Expert Market Dormancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings, (OTC: MEDH), an upcoming dynamic player in the cannabis sector, is thrilled to announce that the company is now trading on OTC Markets, marking its emergence from the expert after two years of dormancy. This pivotal milestone comes as MedX Holdings repositions itself on the cusp of cannabis legalization, opening new avenues for growth and expansion.



After two years of strategic planning, restructuring, adding key personnel and critical roles, MedX Holdings is ready to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the cannabis industry. The company's return to trading OTC reflects the culmination of extensive efforts to rejuvenate operations, improve financial health, and align with the evolving regulatory landscape.

"We are incredibly excited to reintroduce MedX Holdings to the market at such a critical time for the cannabis industry," said Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings, Inc. "Emerging from the expert market and resuming trading on OTC is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We see this as a major opportunity to scale the Lazydaze Coffeeshop franchise rapidly and solidify our position as a leader in the cannabis consumption and hospitality space."

MedX Holdings is poised to leverage this momentum to drive growth, explore new partnerships, and expand its footprint in emerging markets. The company's leadership is focused on executing a strategic vision that aligns with the anticipated legalization wave, ensuring that MedX Holdings is well-positioned to thrive in the evolving market landscape set the standard in cannabis hospitality.

As the company embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders, customers, and partners. MedX Holdings invites investors and stakeholders to join them on this exciting journey as they continue to build a robust and sustainable future.

About MedX Holdings, Inc.

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), Our mission is to deliver exceptional products and unforgettable hospitality experiences through our Lazydaze +Coffeeshop, brands and franchises. We are committed to leading the industry by nurturing, developing, and expanding a diverse portfolio of licensed and franchised brands, driving success and innovation in everything we do. For more information, please visit or follow us @dazedbrands and the CEO @the1onlyhans on X formerly known as Twitter.

