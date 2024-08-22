Hong Kong stock market ends Thursday with upward trend

(MENAFN) The Hong Kong stock market wrapped up the trading session on Thursday with a notable upward trend, as the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by 1.44 percent. By the time the market closed, the index had climbed to 17,641.00 points, indicating a solid recovery and robust performance across a broad range of sectors. This positive movement reflects renewed investor confidence and an optimistic outlook amid ongoing global economic challenges.



In addition to the gains seen in the Hang Seng Index, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also exhibited a strong performance, rising by 1.34 percent. The index, which tracks major Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, ended the day at 6,224.24 points. This increase underscores the resilience of Chinese enterprises and suggests that investors are increasingly bullish on the prospects of these firms, even as they navigate a complex economic landscape.



The technology sector, in particular, saw significant gains, with the Hang Seng Tech Index experiencing a substantial jump of 2.16 percent. The index closed at 3,508.61 points, reflecting heightened investor interest in tech companies. This surge in the tech index highlights the market's growing confidence in the long-term potential of technology firms, which continue to be seen as key drivers of innovation and growth in the region.



Overall, Thursday's market performance in Hong Kong paints a picture of broad-based strength, with gains across multiple sectors, including traditional industries and the ever-dynamic technology sector. The positive closing numbers suggest that investors are responding favorably to both domestic and global economic signals, with a renewed focus on the opportunities presented by Chinese enterprises and technology firms. This upward trend may also indicate optimism about future economic conditions and the resilience of the Hong Kong stock market in the face of ongoing global uncertainties.

