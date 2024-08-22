Elon Musk's former Bel-Air home confronts foreclosure amid seller's financial struggles

(MENAFN) In 2020, tech billionaire Elon Musk sold one of his Bel-Air properties to filmmaker Jordan Walker-Perlman and his wife, Elizabeth Hunter, for USD7 million. Walker-Perlman, who grew up in the home previously owned by his late uncle, actor Gene Wilder, received a significant portion of the purchase price as a mortgage from Musk. However, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, the couple is now facing financial difficulties, as they have fallen behind on the USD6.7 million loan. A notice of default was issued in late July, which, under U.S. law, could lead to foreclosure if payments are not made within 90 days.



Despite the looming threat of foreclosure, Walker-Perlman and Hunter have listed the property for USD12.95 million in hopes of selling it. Walker-Perlman has publicly stated that they are working cooperatively with Musk, who he described as neither hostile nor mean. He acknowledged that the delays in payment were partly due to the prolonged strikes by writers and actors in Los Angeles, which impacted their financial situation. Walker-Perlman also noted that the property was registered in Hunter's name, and she felt uncomfortable with the default on the loan. He expressed gratitude for Musk's initial opportunity and emphasized that they hold no grievances towards him.



The property, perched above the Bel-Air Country Club, features a traditional brick and wood exterior, a kidney-shaped pool, a guest cottage, and an interior with beamed ceilings and fireplaces. The home spans approximately 2,800 square feet and sits on a 0.78-acre lot. Wilder, known for his role in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," purchased the house in 1976 for around USD300,000. After his death in 2016, the home was sold by Wilder for USD2.725 million in 2007. Walker-Perlman fondly recalls his time living there, reflecting on the memories of his uncle reading scripts and playing the piano, as well as visits from notable figures such as Mel Brooks and Sidney Poitier.



