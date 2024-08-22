Rescuers start search efforts for plane crash survivors in eastern Thailand

(MENAFN) Rescuers are actively searching for survivors following the crash of a small passenger plane in Thailand's eastern Chachoengsao province on Thursday. The aircraft, identified as a Cessna Caravan C208, was operating under flight number TFT 209 for the Thai Flying Service. The plane lost communication with the Suvarnabhumi Air Traffic Control Center, based in Bangkok, before the incident occurred.



According to local media reports, the Cessna Caravan C208 went down around 3:18 p.m. local time. The aircraft was en route to Trat province, located in southeastern Thailand, when it reportedly encountered difficulties. The sudden loss of contact with air traffic control raised concerns about the plane's safety and prompted immediate search and rescue operations.



The search efforts are being coordinated to locate any survivors from the crash, with teams combing the area where the aircraft was last detected. The precise cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to piece together details surrounding the incident.



The situation remains fluid as rescuers continue their efforts to find survivors and assess the aftermath of the crash. The Thai Flying Service, along with local and national authorities, is focused on determining the cause of the incident and providing support to any potential survivors.

