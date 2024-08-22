BSF DG Visits Forward Areas Along IB In J & K, Reviews Security
Date
8/22/2024 8:12:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday visited forward areas along the International Border in Jammu frontier to review the situation and operational preparedness of the troop, officials said.
He also interacted with troops on the ground and was briefed about security measures by top officials.
This is the first visit of the DG to the Jammu frontier after taking over as head of the force recently.
DIG, Jammu-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma met Chawdhary at Pansar border post and discussed the security measures and cooperation between troops and police in the region.
His visit to the border belt comes ahead of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir beginning September 18.
The three-tier security grid along the International Border and Line of Control is being strengthened with more deployment of BSF troops and nearly 1,000 recently trained border police personnel backed by the Village Defence Groups (VDGs), officials said.
