Kenyan police reports suspected serial killer escaping custody

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, a suspected serial killer and twelve other detainees have escaped from a station in Nairobi, Kenya. The escape occurred early Tuesday morning and has raised significant concerns about security and the handling of dangerous criminals in the region.



Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, a 33-year-old man described by authorities as a "psychopath" and "vampire," was among those who fled. Khalusha, who was arrested on July 15, has been implicated in the deaths of 42 women, including his own wife, since 2022. His escape, along with twelve undocumented Eritrean migrants who were awaiting repatriation, was discovered during a routine morning check when officers arrived to serve breakfast.



Police spokeswoman Resila Onyango confirmed the breakout, explaining that the escapees had managed to cut through a wire mesh that was part of the cell's security system and scale the perimeter wall to freedom. The CCTV camera monitoring the area was not operational at the time, raising suspicions that the escape might have involved internal assistance.



Mohammed Amin, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), expressed his dismay at the incident. During a media briefing, Amin described Khalusha as a "psychopathic serial killer with no regard for human life." He assured that efforts were underway to recapture the fugitives and address the breach in security.



The incident has drawn attention to potential lapses in the management and oversight of detainees, particularly those considered highly dangerous. Preliminary investigations are focusing on the possibility of an inside job, further complicating the situation and highlighting the need for enhanced security measures within Kenyan police facilities.

